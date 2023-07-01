The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to keep pace in a competitive NL West as they trail the Arizona Diamondbacks for first place by two games. As the Dodgers look to regain their NL West throne, Los Angeles will be getting some impressive bullpen reinforcements.

The Dodgers have activated Daniel Hudson from the 60-day injured list prior to their Friday matchup against the Kansas City Royals, the team announced. Manager Dave Roberts is excited for the immediate impact Hudson will make on LA's bullpen, via Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

“It's just another adult in the pen. He's been battle tested. He's got a good heart rate. He gets lefties and righties out. He's got the respect of everyone in the pen and on the club,” Roberts said. “So a huge addition.”

Hudson has been out all season with a knee injury. After a long rehab process, the right-hander is ready to re-join the Dodgers. With how he performed last season, Los Angeles will welcome him back with open arms.

In his return to the Dodgers, Hudson pitched to a 2.22 ERA and a 30/5 K/BB ratio. His season was cut short to 25 games due to injury. Still, Hudson has a 3.81 ERA and a 749/255 K/BB ratio. He won a World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019.

At 45-35, the Dodgers need every spark they can get to help them stay in the hotly contested playoff hunt. Daniel Hudson should provide a massive lightning bolt and help revitalize Los Angeles' growing bullpen.