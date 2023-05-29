Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

By the looks of it, Los Angeles Dodgers key reliever Daniel Hudson is progressing nicely in his recovery from ACL injury.

While there is still no definite timetable for Hudson’s return after multiple setbacks in his recovery, it appears he’s now trending in the right direction. According to the latest updates, Hudson has joined the team at Dodger Stadium to continue his throwing program.

The Dodgers apparently want to get more different eyes on the right-handed pitcher to get a better assessment of where he is now in his comeback process, per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports. However, those hoping that Hudson will be able to return soon need to manage their expectation, as the 36-year-old reportedly needs more bullpen and live batting practice sessions before the team activates him.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Daniel Hudson was initially expected to join the Dodgers by spring training amid his recovery from the ACL tear he suffered last June 2022. However, multiple issues–including a patellar tendinitis–have since delayed his return. The team eventually decided to place him on the 60-day injured list last April, meaning that the latest he could play for LA is this June, about one year since he sustained the injury.

With the Dodgers’ bullpen struggling this season, it’s understandable why the club wants Hudson to recover as soon as possible and get back into game shape by the time he’s set to get out of the injured list. Once healthy, Hudson could potentially be the team’s closer.