The Los Angeles Dodgers initially had hopes that Max Muncy would be able to return to the team soon after suffering a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, that won't happen after the team placed the veteran infielder on the injured list.

In an announcement on Friday ahead of their showdown with the San Francisco Giants, the Dodgers confirmed that Muncy has been placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to June 13. That means Muncy will be out for at least a week after having already missed their three-game series with the Chicago White Sox. In a related move, LA recalled Michael Busch to take Muncy's spot from the 26-man roster.

Muncy sustained the the injury during Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, though initial reports noted that the Dodgers don't expect him to be placed on the IL. Max Muncy himself refuted the reports that he sustained a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

“If it was a Grade 2, you're looking at a month, two months. Thankfully that's not what I'm looking at right now,” Muncy said on Thursday.

Regardless of the severity of his injury, though, the fact that the Dodgers placed him on the IL indicates that he isn't close to returning.

There is still no clear timetable for Muncy's return. He is already slated to miss their series with the Giants, as well as the two-game battle with the Los Angeles Angels. Hopefully, he'll be ready once his stint on the IL ends.