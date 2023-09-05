The Los Angeles Dodgers got some important updates on Tuesday regarding third baseman Max Muncy and designated hitter JD Martinez. Muncy tweaked his shoulder in the Dodgers' series this weekend against the Atlanta Braves. Martinez meanwhile has been out with left groin tightness since July.

Muncy swung a bat on Tuesday and reportedly didn't feel much discomfort; however, he will still miss Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins as a precaution, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Martinez, on the other hand, will begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday in preparation for a return to the Dodgers' lineup in the coming weeks.

Los Angeles could certainly use the services of both Max Muncy and JD Martinez as the 2023 regular season enters its home stretch. The Dodgers had an absolutely torrid month of August, with superstar Mookie Betts bringing home the Player of the Month trophy for the NL after a red-hot stretch.

However, Los Angeles would go on to lose three out of four at home against the Braves in what was a potential NLCS preview between the two NL juggernauts. Still, the Dodgers sit comfortably in first place in the NL West with a 14-game margin over the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks.

Los Angeles sits at second place record-wise overall in both the NL and the MLB behind Atlanta. With just a month until postseason baseball gets underway, the Dodgers will certainly want Muncy and Martinez back in the lineup sooner rather than later to get reacclimated for what Los Angeles hopes is a deep playoff run.