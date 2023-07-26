The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Kiké Hernandez in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. Los Angeles believes Hernandez can play a role for them down the stretch. However, this is only the beginning of Los Angeles' trade pursuits. Manager Dave Roberts commented on the team's plans moving forward, per Blake Williams of Dodger Blue.

“I don’t think the door is closed on a right-handed bat,” Roberts said. Roberts also stated that the focus remains on the pitching, per Williams as well.

Dodgers trade deadline plans

Nolan Arenado? Lucas Giolito?

The Dodgers have been linked to plenty of superstars prior to the MLB trade deadline. The odds of the ball club pulling off a blockbuster trade for Shohei Ohtani appear to be extremely slim given the Los Angeles Angels' rumored desire to not trade Ohtani to the Dodgers. Nevertheless, LA still could wind up with a superstar or two.

LA is reportedly intrigued by the prospect of trading for Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals. Acquiring Arenado would obviously be costly though. However, Los Angeles has displayed a willingness to spend big in the past in trades, such as the Trea Turner and Max Scherzer deal in 2021.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Dodgers primary focus is still on adding pitching though. We can expect the team to at least acquire a reliever or two. However, they will probably land at least one starting pitcher as well. The Dodgers are reportedly interested in Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito. The starting pitching trade market is fairly thin, however, so they will have plenty of competition for a pitcher like Giolito.

Hernandez's fit with LA

As for the Kiké Hernandez trade, the Dodgers believe they can help him get back on track. He struggled with the Red Sox this season but players such as JD Martinez and Jason Heyward have benefitted from joining LA. Both Martinez and Heyward have enjoyed resurgent years, so perhaps the same will happen for Hernandez.

Hernandez is expected to primarily play against left-handed pitching according to Dave Roberts.

“It’s going to be very clear, his role on the ballclub,” Roberts said, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

The Hernandez deal is an exciting one. But the Dodgers are only just getting started ahead of the MLB trade deadline.