The St. Louis Cardinals are firmly going to be sellers at the upcoming MLB Trade Deadline, and while they are not expected to move Nolan Arenado, the Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly enamored with Arenado and have been for a while, according to ESPN.

The Cardinals are reportedly looking for pitching at this deadline, and the Dodgers have that type of young talent that could sway the Cardinals into making a deal. Arenado has a full no-trade clause, but grew up in Southern California and the expectation is that he would waive it for a team like the Dodgers, according to ESPN.

The Dodgers see third base as a need, and Arenado is a star player on a reasonable contract. After the 2023 season, Arenado is under contract through his age 36 season.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The one thing that could complicate this is the Dodgers' preparations to make a run at Shohei Ohtani. It is understood by many that the Dodgers not spending huge this past offseason is related to them preparing to attempt to sign Shohei Ohtani in the offseason. Arenado's contract is not bad at all, but he would add a significant chunk to the Dodgers' payroll over the next couple of seasons. Maybe the Dodgers are content to add Arenado and still make a big run at Ohtani, but it is something to take into account.

The Cardinals have former top prospect Jordan Walker playing in the outfield, and he has struggled mightily defensively despite proving to be a good hitter. Jordan Walker's natural position is third base, which is occupied by Arenado. It could make sense for the Cardinals to move Arenado if an offer is good enough.