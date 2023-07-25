The Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox agreed to a trade on Tuesday. LA is acquiring utility player Kiké Hernandez from Boston in exchange for right-handed relievers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman, the Dodgers announced. The trade marks a return to LA for Hernandez, who played with the Dodgers from 2015-2020.

The deal is confusing to an extent. Los Angeles doesn't necessarily need Hernandez, however, they have always preferred versatile players. Hernandez is certainly versatile, featuring the ability to play shortstop, second base, and all over the outfield. He could probably play third base if absolutely necessary as well.

Let's take a look at the trade grades for both Boston and Los Angeles.

Red Sox trade grade

Boston is at the bottom of the American League East, but they are playing a respectable brand of baseball. This trade doesn't necessarily mean the Red Sox are going to sell. Hernandez struggled in 2023 and it became apparent that both sides needed a fresh start.

The Red Sox were able to acquire a pair of intriguing pitchers in the deal. Robertson made his MLB debut in 2023, ultimately appearing in nine games. He pitched to the tune of a 6.10 ERA before this deal. It's unclear if the Red Sox will immediately utilize him in their bullpen.

At just 25-years old, he could become a reliable arm out of the bullpen for the Red Sox moving forward. He's the centerpiece of Boston's return in this trade. That said, Hagenman shouldn't be overlooked.

Hagenman has been in the Dodgers farm system since 2018. The 26-year old owns a career 3.61 minor league ERA. In 2023, while pitching in Triple-A, he posted a steady 2.78 ERA. Boston could promote him to the big league club following this deal. If not, he will likely factor into their future bullpen plans.

Overall, the Red Sox turned a struggling veteran player into two decent pitching prospects in their mid-20's. The trade won't make or break Boston's future, but this is a quality move, despite Hernandez's friend/teammate Justin Turner being sad about the deal.

Red Sox grade: B

Dodgers trade grade

The Dodgers didn't have to give up too much to acquire Kiké Hernandez. The move would have been overlooked if Hernandez wasn't a former Dodgers player. He's not swinging the bat well in 2023 and probably didn't produce much trade interest from other ball clubs.

For Hernandez, however, this is arguably his best landing destination. He's a player that tends to thrive under pressure and doesn't mind playing in a big market. Dodgers fans will give him a warm-welcome and he may be able to revitalize his career in his return to the Dodgers.

For Los Angeles, acquiring Hernandez gives Dave Roberts extra flexibility. He can pencil Hernandez's name in at multiple different positions over the course of the next few months. Los Angeles has second base questions so it wouldn't be surprising to see Hernandez spend a lot of time in the middle infield. However, he's a capable outfielder as well.

In the end, this move is a low-risk and potentially high-reward trade. No, Hernandez won't perform at an elite level. His energy, though, could spark a deep Dodgers playoff run.

Again, from purely a roster standpoint the trade doesn't make the most sense. But anyone who follows the Dodgers understands why they made the move. Hernandez's personality and versatility will make this a solid transaction in the long run.

Dodgers grade: B+