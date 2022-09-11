Dodgers reach ludicrous winning feat not seen in 52 years

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of a historic run of dominance. They are about to set the franchise record for wins in a season thanks to their remarkable lineup and pitching depth that has survived injuries to key arms. Their dominance is not just historic for the franchise but for all of MLB.

According to Stats by STATS, the Dodgers are the first team to win 200 games over a 300-game span since the Baltimore Orioles of the late 1960s/early 1970s, one of the best teams of all time.

Since the beginning of last season, the @Dodgers are 201-99. They are the first MLB team with 200+ wins over a 300-game span within two seasons since the Baltimore Orioles in 1969-70. pic.twitter.com/SAutrMHiWM — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) September 11, 2022

Those Orioles teams boasted superstars like Frank Robinson, Boog Powell, Mike Cueller and Brooks Robinson. They made the World Series three years in a row, winning in 1970, and also won it all in 1966. The Dodgers are just two years removed from a championship, albeit in a shortened season. The 2022 team is posting a run differential that puts them among other legendary teams, including the “Murderer’s Row” New York Yankees.

What separates these Dodgers from those Orioles (aside from 52 years) is that Baltimore was able to make it to the World Series over their stretch of dominance. They lost in 1969 but took home the title in 1970. The Dodgers lost the NLCS last season to the Atlanta Braves but are looking like the clear favorites to win it all this year.