Coors Field in Colorado is known as a hitter-friendly ballpark. The high altitude tends to lend an advantage to the offense, as pitchers often struggle to find proper movement on their pitches. Additionally, stamina can be impacted by the altitude as well. However, Los Angeles Dodgers rookie pitcher Emmet Sheehan didn't have much trouble adjusting to the conditions.

Sheehan received plenty of run support from the Dodgers' lineup, as LA won their game 14-3 versus the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night. Sheehan performed well in the game, surrendering three earned runs over five innings while striking out five and walking none. His comments on pitching at Coors Field after the game likely left the Rockies, a franchise that's struggled to develop pitchers due to the elevation, feeling rather frustrated.

“I honestly didn't really notice a difference,” Sheehan said, via SportsNet LA. “I didn't really get any shortness of breath out there, I didn't really notice the ball flying too much today I guess. Felt like a regular start to me.”

Dodgers take care of business in Colorado

Emmet Sheehan's solid outing and the Dodgers' offensive outburst led to a major victory for Los Angeles. They ultimately won the three-game series in Colorado 2-1. For the most part, the Dodgers pitching staff fared well despite the difficult conditions of Coors Field. LA won the first game 5-0 and of course won Thursday's affair 14-3. It should be noted they dropped the second game 9-8.

Nevertheless, most pitching staffs head into Colorado and labor mightily, so the Dodgers are likely content with the overall results.

Los Angeles will continue their road trip on Friday with a matchup against the Kansas City Royals. Friday's affair will kickoff another three game series before the Dodgers return home on Monday.