Mookie Betts got real on the Dodgers' additions

The Los Angeles Dodgers have built what many call a superteam by signing Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto this offseason, while also bringing in Tyler Glasnow via trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, leading to many baseball fans declaring that they will not root for the team. Mookie Betts, who is expected to be the Dodgers' second baseman in 2024, spoke about the flashy moves this offseason and people hating on the Dodgers.

“What a time to be a Dodger, I mean this is crazy, it's really a blessing,” Mookie Betts said, via SportsNet LA. “It just shows you that being a Dodger, this is what comes with it. This is the culture with it. We're gonna win. We're gonna compete. We're gonna put the best team out there. We're gonna do anything and everything to bring home a championship, and that's why guys want to come to the Dodgers.”

.@LAJohnHartung caught up with @mookiebetts to talk about his bowling charity event this Saturday, the Dodgers offseason additions and his excitement for the Seoul Series. pic.twitter.com/DMjPSK9NkR — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) February 1, 2024

Betts is right that there is a desire of players to come to the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani likely could have gotten the type of contract he had gotten with the Dodgers with other teams, and San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said they offered the same exact deal.

There was a sense that Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a desire to be a Dodgers as his contract negotiations progressed and he signed with the team.

The moves put an obvious target on the back of the Dodgers, but a team that has been a World Series contender for most of the last decade already has one on them. It will be worth watching how the new additions fit in during the 2024 season.