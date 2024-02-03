James Outman shared his thoughts on the Los Angeles Dodgers decision to sign superstar Shohei Ohtani in free agency.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have high expectations for 2024 after signing superstar Shohei Ohtani and making a number of other notable moves during the offseason. Dodgers outfielder James Outman, who received NL Rookie of the Year consideration in 2023, recently shared his thoughts on LA's Ohtani signing.

“I was stoked when we got him obviously,” Outman told Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation. “I think the whole team was. I'm looking forward to seeing his BP (batting practice), I heard it's pretty cool.”

Ohtani is the best player in the sport, given his elite ability to pitch and hit. He won't pitch in 2024 due to an injury, but Outman and the Dodgers will still get to see him swing the bat.

It's no secret that the Dodgers feature a large fanbase. Outman also commented on playing for a historic organization like the Dodgers.

“I feel like the Dodgers are one of the most loved organizations in the world. Wearing that name across your chest means a lot to everybody.”

Dodgers preparing for important 2024 season

The Dodgers have been regarded as one of the better teams in baseball over the past few years. With the exception of the 2020 World Series, LA has struggled in the playoffs, though.

Yet, 2024 will place more pressure than ever on Los Angeles. In addition to signing Ohtani, the Dodgers added stars such as Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Teoscar Hernandez. The Dodgers did more than enough to build a World Series-caliber roster, but spending big in free agency doesn't always result in championships.

Anything short of a World Series win will be considered a failure in 2024. And in all reality, the Dodgers probably need to win at least two or three championships during Shohei Ohtani's time in Los Angeles to be considered a success.

Of course, earning World Series victories in baseball is extremely challenging. It takes a complete team effort to do so, meaning the lineup needs to produce at a high level while both the starting rotation and bullpen give the team a chance to win. In other words, Ohtani can't do it all by himself.

He will have plenty of help from this all-around talented roster, however.