The Los Angeles Dodgers are trying to complete the sweep over the Seattle Mariners Sunday afternoon. Below we will continue with our MLB odds series as we hand out a Dodgers-Mariners prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Dodgers have outscored the Mariners 12-5 throught he first two games of this series. However, the second game was in extra innings. Los Angeles just scored six runs in the 11th innings. In the two games, Jason Heyward is the leading hitter. He has five hits, including three doubles. Miguel Rojas, and James Outman are the two home run hitters for the Dodgers this series. As a team, Los Angeles has collected 18 hits. On the mound, the Dodgers have an 11.7 K/9, and 1.15 WHIP.

The Mariners have dropped to third in the AL West division. They are also out of a playoff spot heading into this game. Seattle trails the Toronto Blue Jays by half a game for the final playoff spot. In this series, Ty France, and Julio Rodriguez lead the team with three hits each. Eugenio Suarez has just one hit, but he does have the lone home run for Seattle. On the mound, the Mariners have struck out 9.5/9, and they have a 1.15 WHIP.

Shelby Miller will get the start for the Dodgers. Logan Gilbert takes the mound for the Mariners.

Here are the Dodgers-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Mariners Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-140)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+116)

Over: 7.5 (-120)

Under: 7.5 (-102)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Mariners

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, Root Sports Northwest

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Shelby Miller will be used as an opener in this game. However, he is having a fantastic season out of the bullpen. He has a 2.00 ERA, 9.0 K/9, and opponents are batting just .114 off him. With it being September, I would not be surprised if he went around three innings in this game. The Mariners are not a very good hitting team, and they strike out a decent amount. Miller is just the opener, but how you start a game is just as important as anything. If Miller can come out and throw two or three scoreless innings, he will set the tone for the rest of the game, and the Dodgers will cover the spread.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Seattle has one of their better pitchers on the mound. Gilbert is 13-5 with a 3.62 ERA, 176 strikeouts, and a 1.06 WHIP. Opponents are batting .234 off him, as well. Gilbert has allowed three runs or fewer in seven of his last eight starts. The Mariners need him to be at the top of his game in this one. If Gilbert can go deep into this game, and give the bullpen som reast, the Mariners will cover. He needs to go six innings at least, though.

Final Dodgers-Mariners Prediction & Pick

This should be a close game. The Dodgers are one of the better teams in all of baseball, and the Mariners are leaning on their young starting pitcher. Gibert is good, and more than capable of a good outing. However, the Dodgers are the underdogs. I think the Dodgers keep this game close and cover the spread.

Final Dodgers-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Dodgers +1.5 (-140), Over 7.5 (-120)