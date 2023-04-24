Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The stork has paid the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ roster a visit early on in 2023. Dodgers players Mookie Betts, Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol have all been placed on the paternity list recently for the births of each of their newborns. Now, Dodgers slugger Max Muncy has joined his teammates as the latest player to welcome a new baby into his life.

Muncy was placed on the paternity list on Monday, with the Dodgers calling up top prospect Michael Busch to replace him, sources told Jorge Castillo of The Los Angeles Times.

Muncy, 32, has been on a tear to start the 2023 campaign, as he has clubbed an MLB-leading 11 home runs, along with a superb 1.129 OPS in 22 games played.

Busch, Los Angeles’ third-ranked prospect according to MLB.com, has been nearly as hot for the club’s Triple-A affiliate, the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Busch has hit .337 with a .967 OPS in 21 games for Oklahoma City, showing off the power that has made him a coveted prospect.

Busch will reportedly join the Dodgers in Pittsburgh for their series against the Pirates, which is set to begin on Tuesday.

It will be his first taste of big-league action.

Muncy can be away from the team for up to three games on the paternity list.

One would expect him to miss the entirety of the three-game series against the Pirates before rejoining the Dodgers, who will host the St. Louis Cardinals starting on Friday.

Los Angeles is currently 12-11, tied for first place in the National League West with the Arizona Diamondbacks.