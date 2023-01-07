By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially cut ties with Trevor Bauer on Friday evening, designating the right-hander for assignment. They have until next Thursday to trade him or else the 31-year-old will become a free agent and any team is allowed to sign Bauer. While there are doubts someone will pick him up after the sexual assault allegations, MLB Twitter appears to be torn over the Dodgers’ decision.

Here are some of the reactions.

The @Dodgers disappoint me yet again. Only person you should've been parting ways with was Dave Roberts. — Chris (@chris_estrada5) January 7, 2023

Hope @BauerOutage signs with the @Padres or the @astros just so hopefully the @Dodgers front office can see how stupid they are for releasing him. Awful offseason. — Michael (@oMufassa) January 7, 2023

Dodgers fumbled Trevor Bauer — yoshi (@joshuua2k) January 7, 2023

Then for the other side…

Fuck Trevor Bauer and whichever team eventually signs him. I hope he never plays baseball again. — LIFTERS (@LIFTERSuk) January 7, 2023

Very, very happy that I won’t see Trevor Bauer in Dodger blue 🎉💙⚾️ #Dodgers — Kathie Keller (@katwog) January 7, 2023

Great day for baseball — J Kevin Garcia (@jkgduffer01) January 7, 2023

Some very different opinions. Some baseball fans believe the Dodgers made a severe mistake parting ways with Bauer, who is owed $22 million from LA for next season. They will pay the majority of his salary. Then, on the other hand, others believe Bauer is getting what he deserved for the domestic abuse case.

Who knows what the future holds for Bauer. But, there is no question he can help out a variety of contenders in 2023 all for the league minimum of $720,000. The former UCLA standout has stayed in shape for the chance to pitch in the Majors again.

A trade is almost impossible by Thursday. No one will take on $22 million in salary for an acquisition that would infuriate some fans.

Whether Bauer was guilty of the allegations or not, a lot of ballclubs will shy away from him. With that being said, it just takes one to give the ex-Dodgers star a chance to compete at the highest level. For teams looking to fill out their rotation, he is a decent option when it comes to a baseball standpoint.

We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks.