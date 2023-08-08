The Los Angeles Dodgers took down the San Diego Padres in a high scoring affair on Monday. The Dodgers ended up winning the game 13-7, with eight of those runs coming in the fourth inning. A big jolt in the frame came from Mookie Betts driving a grand slam to left center field. With that grand slam, Betts is very close to making history.

Mookie Betts hits in the leadoff spot for the Dodgers and has now hit five grand slams out of that spot in his career. His fifth against the Padres on Monday put him in the record books as he is now tied for most grand slams in the leadoff spot in MLB history, according to a tweet from ESPN Stats and Info. The next one that he gets will make him the lone leader.

Grand slams don't come around very often, but Betts seems to find them more than others. It is also more difficult being in the leadoff spot, or any of the top three spots in the order, as there is a guaranteed at bat every game where there is no possible chance of hitting one. We'll see how long it takes Betts to run into another one, but sooner or later, he's going to make MLB history.

Betts has been impressive with the grand slams, and he's been impressive in just about every other facet of the game as well. He is a big reason for the Dodgers success. LA is currently 65-46 and four games up on the San Francisco Giants for first place in the NL West. This team is going to be fun to watch for the remainder of the year, and maybe we'll see Betts get the sixth grand slam before the season is over.