The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently ranked 17th in Major League Baseball in terms of team hitting statistics, and one name has stood out above the rest. Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is hitting the cover off of the ball so far in 2023, with a .339 batting average.

Freeman also has 23 home runs and 80 RBIs on the season to go along with 16 stolen bases and 51 walks. Along with Mookie Betts, who received MVP chants vs. the Padres recently, Freeman is leading the charge toward a playoff spot in the NL West. The team is also on the verge of signing a mysterious foreign pitching star.

Freeman's ability to work the pitch count and to protect the plate are legendary among current Dodgers players. Recently, he got a player comp from Manager Dave Roberts that has fans talking.

“In the batter’s box, he is the modern-day Tony Gwynn,” the Dodgers' manager Roberts said on Monday. “I’ll say that and I stand by that. I knew Tony as a friend. I think Tony would take that as a compliment, for me saying that.

“It’s striking, given how much he can still slug, how much teams prepare for him. Hitting is harder than it’s ever been, because of the stuff, the matchups. So for him to be able to do that, it’s remarkable. It really is.”

With Freeman doing his thing at the plate, Betts holding down the defense and superstar pitcher Clayton Kershaw scheduled to return soon, the Dodgers have an interesting stretch run ahead of them to say the very least.