It's a luxury for the Los Angeles Dodgers to have two of the best players of this generation in the forms of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. Los Angeles isn't taking the two for granted, though. Team manager Dave Roberts wants Betts and Freeman to know that he appreciates the pair's value to LA by acknowledging their incredible performances at the plate so far this season.

“To have those two guys as locked in as they have been for such a long time, I haven’t seen it,” said Roberts of the Dodgers superstar tandem (h/t Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic). “I don’t think I’ve seen it from any duo in recent memory.”

After the Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres at Petco Park 13-7 on Monday, Freeman has a 1.013 OPS this year, while slashing .340/.418/.595 with 23 home runs and 80 RBIs. Betts, on the other hand, has a .966 OPS while hitting .284/.384 /582 to go along with 31 home runs and 75 RBIs.

With Betts and Freeman powering the offense, the Dodgers have seemingly improved their number at the plate since the All-Star break. During the first half of the season, Los Angles had a .785 OPS. Through their first 22 games after the break, the Dodgers have a .845 OPS.

As noted in the Athletics piece, the Dodgers haven't seen a talented two-man hitting machine like Betts and Freeman in over a decade.

“Entering Monday, Freeman’s OPS stood at 1.011 (second in the National League) and Betts was at .965 (fourth). The Dodgers haven’t had a pair produce quite like that offensively since Gary Sheffield and Shawn Green in 2001.”

The duo of Betts and Freeman has been a nightmare for opposing pitchers all season long, and it doesn't look like they will slow down any time soon. Los Angeles could very well go as far as where Betts and Freeman take the team in 2023. It's looking great to date for the Dodgers, as they continue to pull away from the rest of the competition in the National League West division.

The Dodgers will look to add more to their lead atop the division when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks in a short two-game series that starts Tuesday in Phoenix.