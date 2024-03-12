Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts and Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson are terrific baseball players but even they are in awe of the talents of 2023 MLB MVPs Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna Jr.
Betts, who is only starting to see how Ohtani operates and prepares behind the scenes, recently shared an eye-opening realization about how gifted the Japanese superstar is when it comes to baseball.
“I think what he does, and now that I get to see him every day, it's probably one of the coolest things. Just seeing him go about his work, seeing that he works but he doesn't do anything more more than everyone else. Which lets me know he’s just better than everybody else, it is what it is, ” Betts said during a live taping of the On Base with Mookie Betts podcast.
Swanson also showed the same level of amazement when he talked about his former teammate and reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. Swanson knows Acuna very well since he played with him for five seasons during the infielder's time with the Atlanta Braves.
“There's just tiers, there's just levels you know what I mean? And his physical gifts, and honestly mental gifts, I've said this so many times, he doesn't get enough credit for the baseball instincts that he has, and the ability to make adjustments and I think that's what you're seeing as he's getting older and like learning the league, learning himself better, understanding how to develop a routine and these kinds of things,” Swanson shared.
“Then you just watch them go out there and it's like there's things that he physically can do that I could never dream of honestly.”
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani and Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr are coming off an incredible 2023 MLB season
The Dodgers scored the biggest win in the offseason when they landed two-time American League MVP in free agency after Ohtani hit .304/.412/.654 and posted a 1.066 OPS in the 2023 season. Acuna, on the other hand, was not too shabby either that campaign in which he slashed .337/.416/.596 and added 41 home runs, 106 RBIs, and 73 stolen bases.