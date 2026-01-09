The Los Angeles Dodgers' infield is already loaded with talent from Mookie Betts to Freddie Freeman. But in an effort to land some more depth, the Dodgers have turned to a former Minnesota Twins standout.

Los Angeles has claimed Ryan Fitzgerald off of waivers, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. He had recently been designated for assignment.

Fitzgerald got his first taste of the big leagues in 2025, appearing in 24 games for the Twins. He hit .196 with four home runs, nine RBIs and a stolen bases. While the home runs may be nice, the infielder's inconsistency at the plate ultimately led to his DFA.

Still, his numbers at the minor league level has caught the Dodgers' attention. Over 708 total games, Fitzgerald hit .258 with 76 home runs, 378 RBIs and 45 stolen bases. Throughout his 59 games at Triple-A in 2025, the infielder hit .277 with seven home runs, 31 RBIs and five stolen bases.

Outside of his work in the box, Los Angeles is certainly paying attention to Fitzgerald's versatility. Throughout his professional career, he has played every single position on the diamond except for catcher. While he will usually occupy a spot in the middle infielder, any team he plays for will be able to mix-and-match his position on the diamond.

In the grand scheme of the Dodgers' offseason, Fitzgerald's addition may fly under the radar. He seems likely to open the season up in Triple-A. But as they chase another World Series title, Los Angeles is open to all options. They'd gladly take finding a diamond in the rough off of a January waiver claim.