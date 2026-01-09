The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the best teams in the MLB over the past few years, and it's because of the talent that they've added. It all starts in the offseason, and they made another move recently for Andy Ibanez, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

“IF Andy Ibanez has agreed to terms on a one-year big league deal with the Dodgers pending physical, per source. Ibanez, 32, was non-tendered by the Tigers in November,” McDaniel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Ibanez is a career .280/.327/.452 hitter versus left-handed pitching and doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, so there is a good chance to make the Opening Day roster for the Dodgers. He could get some starts at second or third base depending on what the team needs, and he could be a key player for them throughout the season.

The Dodgers also made another move earlier in the day, claiming Ryan Fitzgerald from the Minnesota Twins. He can play several positions except for first base.

Ibanez was the third major signing for the the Dodgers, after they made deals with Miguel Rojas and Edwin Diaz earlier in the offseason.

There is still a chance that the Dodgers could make some more moves, and thy were rumored to have interest in Freddy Peralta, according to Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic.

“The Freddy Peralta talks are about to resume in earnest. Both New York clubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and Boston Red Sox are among the teams showing interest. Some low-revenue clubs that can absorb Peralta’s $8 million salary are in play as well,” Rosenthal and Sammon wrote.