The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the best teams in MLB over the last decade, and have contended for World Series championships many times over that stretch, winning one in 2020, but Mookie Betts is not satisfied with the playoff performance overall, and wants to add another ring this season.
“We've been to the playoffs so many times and haven't come through,” Mookie Betts said, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. “We've gotten one, but one for nine or ten is not very good in our sport, really in general.”
The Dodgers exited early in each of the last two seasons, winning just one playoff game over those two years. They lost to the San Diego Padres in 2022 in four games, then got swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023. This was after losing in the NLCS in six games to the Atlanta Braves in 2021.
The structure of the MLB postseason often leads to upsets, and the Dodgers have seen that first hand. Still, the fanbase is not satisfied with the lack of postseason success. The championship from 2020 gets downplayed by some due to it being during the shortened season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams played just 60 regular season games in empty stadiums, and the Dodgers won the championship playing in Texas in front of a reduced-capacity crowd.
The Dodgers have shown motivation to win another championship, signing Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto this offseason. There is no doubt that Betts is motivated to get back to the mountaintop and win his third World Series ring, his second with the Dodgers. The hope is that Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto help that cause.