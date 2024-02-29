It has been quite an eventful offseason for Shohei Ohtani, the dual threat superstar who has emerged as the most unique player in MLB history. The bidding war Ohtani triggered when he became a free agent was unprecedented, and he ended up signing the biggest deal in professional sports history — a 10-year contract worth $700 million. But this may not be the biggest life transition for Ohtani this offseason. On Wednesday, the new Los Angeles Dodgers star announced that he is now married.
Ohtani hadn't yet disclosed the identity of his wife; but the Dodgers star already revealed that his significant other is also from Japan. Nonetheless, the 29-year old superstar is wishing that everyone respect their privacy at this time by refraining from conducting “unauthorized interviews”.
“Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married. I am excited for what is come and thank you for your support,” Ohtani wrote as the caption on his official announcement post on Instagram, via ESPN.
Shohei Ohtani, who has already dazzled in Spring Training to begin his Dodgers career in exciting fashion, will now be part of a happy family with his wife and his adorable pet, his dog named “Decoy”. Congratulations to the 29-year old superstar on this life milestone and hopefully all goes well in this new chapter of his.