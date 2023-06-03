Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts displayed his exceptional talent with his perfect game against the New York Yankees on Friday night, breaking records in the process.

Betts showcased his dominance from the beginning to end of this game, going 4-4 with two home runs, three RBIs, and two runs. He now has multiple home runs in back-to-back games for the second time in his career, with the previous occurrence happening on May 31st and June 1st back in 2016.

Betts also solidified his position in the MLB record book by recording his 22nd career multi-home run game while batting as the leadoff hitter, extending his lead over the next closest competitor to three such games. It showcases his unrivaled power-hitting ability from the leadoff position and further cements his status as one of the greatest leadoff hitters the game has ever witnessed.

Betts' outstanding performance in the game against the Yankees is what ultimately led them to the 8-4 victory. His ability to consistently produce runs not only energizes his teammates but also puts pressure on opposing pitchers. Betts' contributions go beyond his impressive individual achievements, as his exceptional skills and leadership qualities inspire and elevate the performance of the entire team.

All of this is just part of Mookie's impressive season. In 54 games, he is now hitting .252 with 33 RBIs and 13 home runs. He is definitely playing his role as the leader of the Dodgers, who are now tied atop the National League West with the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 35-23 record. If Beets keeps up his strong play, he will definitely be in the conversation for the National League MVP this season.

While Betts and the Dodgers can celebrate for now, they will have to be ready for their next game in their series with the Yankees on Saturday night.