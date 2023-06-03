The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers will begin a highly-anticipated series on Friday night and prior to the showdown, two of their brightest stars have been rewarded for their impressive performances in May. Freddie Freeman was named the Player of the Month for the National League, while Aaron Judge has been given the honors for the American League.

Freeman had a monster month, hitting .400 in 28 games with six homers and 26 RBI. 24 of his 46 hits were for extra bases, including 17 doubles. He also slugged .722 in May, playing a key part in the Dodgers' success. On the year, the veteran is slashing .346 with 10 long balls and 35 RBI. Needless to say, he did most of his damage in May.

As for Judge, he went nuclear. The reigning AL MVP slugged 12 bombs last month to go along with 25 RBI in 88 at-bats. The superstar is really starting to find his stroke at the plate, which is absolutely crucial for the Yankees competing in the American League East. With Giancarlo Stanton nearing a return, New York will have their two biggest power threats back.

This three-game set between the Dodgers and Yankees is full of star power and will be an absolute treat to watch. Aside from Freddie Freeman and Aaron Judge going toe to toe, the likes of Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw, and Gerrit Cole are all must-see TV.

Game 1 will see Luis Severino get the ball for the Yanks, while Kershaw counters for the Dodgers. Both clubs have essentially identical records as well.