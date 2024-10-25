The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to defeat the New York Yankees in the World Series. Mookie Betts has helped the Dodgers throughout their World Series run, and he is unquestionably one of the best players in all of MLB. During an appearance on MLB Network before Game 1 of the World Series, Betts revealed his routine, which now includes “Japanese yoga.”

“I get to the field now and I've actually been doing some Japanese yoga type stuff,” Betts said. “That's like my warmup.”

Betts was then asked if he learned “Japanese yoga” from Shohei Ohtani.

“Not from Shohei, from (Yoshinobu Yamamoto),” Betts responded. “I figured if (Yoshinobu) is 5'9” and he can throw 100 (MPH), I'm going to try it as well.

“And then I just hit and do some defense, man… I workout in the mornings at home. So I really just get here and try to do all baseball activity and conserve a little energy because, you know, the game is hard.”

Betts has a routine that clearly works given his success. Perhaps starting “Japanese yoga” will help Betts reach another level. After all, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is already one of the best pitchers in MLB and he is only a rookie.

The 2024 World Series is destined to be one of the most popular Fall Classics in recent memory. Not only does it feature two huge markets, but there is plenty of star-power on both teams. Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman are among the Dodgers stars, while Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Gerrit Cole and Giancarlo Stanton lead the Yankees.

Additionally, both ball clubs feature a respectable amount of depth. The offenses are going to produce. New York features a starting pitching advantage, but Los Angeles trusts the bullpen.

The World Series projects to be competitive throughout with Game 1 set for Friday night in LA.