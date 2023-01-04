By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly hired a former Boston Red Sox employee who was suspended for his involvement in a video sign-stealing scandal in 2020, per Red Sox beat writer Sean McAdam. The employee, J.T. Watkins, is expected to help the Dodgers with their hitting gameplan. McAdam also reports that Mookie Betts and JD Martinez recommended McAdam for the Dodgers’ position.

Sign-stealing is a sensitive issue in Los Angeles. The Houston Astros defeated the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series, but it was later revealed that Houston stole signs that season. The Red Sox were later penalized for sign-stealing as well. As a result, some fans may be upset by this move. However, the fact that a key player such as Mookie Betts reportedly recommended Watkins could soften the reaction.

There were a number of different people suspended from the sign-stealing scandals between the Red Sox and Astros. But both managers, Alex Cora and AJ Hinch, are both back and managing in the big leagues.

The Dodgers acquired Mookie Betts from the Red Sox prior to the 2020 campaign. Meanwhile, they signed JD Martinez to a 1-year, $10 million contract this offseason.

Los Angeles lost key offensive pieces in Trea Turner, Justin Turner, and Cody Bellinger in free agency. But the Dodgers feature intriguing young players that could ultimately find their footing at the big league level during the 2023 season.

J.T. Watkins will likely help matters from an offensive standpoint. But it will be interesting to see how Dodgers fans react to the hiring.