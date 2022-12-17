By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers and JD Martinez have reportedly come to terms on a 1-year, $10 million contract, per Jeff Passan. LA has preferred to hand out short-term deals in free agency. Martinez will provide plenty of offense and can play the outfield or DH.

The Dodgers were connected to Dansby Swanson up until he landed in Chicago with the Cubs on Saturday. Overall, LA did not land any premier outside free agents this offseason. But they were able to bring Clayton Kershaw back into the mix. Additionally, LA bolstered their starting rotation by signing Noah Syndergaard.

JD Martinez represents the first significant offensive upgrade the Dodgers have made in free agency this offseason. He quietly enjoyed a superb campaign with the Boston Red Sox in 2022. Martinez slashed .274/.341/.448 with a .790 OPS and 16 home runs. Martinez excels at driving the ball to all parts of the field and should fare well in Los Angeles’ lethal batting order.

It should be noted that the 5-time All-Star is best suited for a designated hitter role at this point in his career. He can still play the outfield, but his defense is not what it once was. And the Dodgers will likely utilize JD Martinez as a DH since their primary need is a centerfielder.

Some fans may claim that the Dodgers have endured an underwhelming offseason. But this is a ball club that is fresh off of a 111-win year. They should be in line for another competitive performance in 2023.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on MLB free agency as they are made available.