Mookie Betts had one of the best seasons of his career during the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The problem is that when his team needed him most in the playoffs, he vanished, which is a big reason why the Dodgers were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in their NLDS series. After that tough postseason, Betts understandably took some time for himself to begin the offseason.

Even with his playoff struggles, Betts' regular season numbers made it so that the 2023 season was one for him to remember (.307 BA, 39 HR, 107 RBI, 14 SB, .987 OPS). And after taking some time to recover from a crushing end to his season, Betts returned to social media with an awesome video of himself and some friends and family going out for a bowling outing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts)

In addition to his impressive skills as a baseball player, Mookie Betts is also an extremely skilled bowler. He's participated in the Professional Bowlers Association World Series of Bowling twice, and has bowled a perfect 300 game three times in his life. Betts may be shaking off some of the rust after a long season of baseball, though, as he misses out on a strike by one pin here.

It's great to see that Betts has come back into the public scene after the tough end to his 2023 season. Some fans are likely still upset with Betts, but cold streaks like the one he experienced in the postseason are bound to happen at some point. Betts will work on ensuring these struggles don't carry over into the 2024 season, but for now, it looks like he's taking some time off to reset and hang out with his family and friends.