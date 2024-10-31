On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Dodgers broke through to win their second World Series championship of the last five seasons by defeating the New York Yankees in game five on the road. Unlike in their previous wins in the series, the Dodgers had to play from behind throughout much of this contest, capitalizing on several Yankees mistakes down the stretch and ultimately rallying from a 5-0 deficit to win on a final out recorded by Walker Buehler.

In order to commemorate the victory, sports company giant Nike took to their account on X, formerly Twitter, to post a celebratory Tweet for the Dodgers, which played out like the end credits of a movie, listing the members of the team as well as some cool photographs.

https://x.com/Nike/status/1851835820195614908

“The Storybook season. It was always about winning,” concluded the message.

Fans on the platform were quick to share their praise for the advertisement.

“Unbelievable ad. Yall cooked with this,” wrote one X user.

“Might be the coolest post game ad of all time,” chimed in another.

“Wish all ads were this good,” added another fan.

All in all, it was a perfect encapsulation for a Dodgers team that showed resiliency throughout the season and ultimately ended up atop the MLB world.

The Dodgers’ big spending pays off

Entering the season, Los Angeles was viewed as the bona fide World Series favorites after taking what was already arguably the MLB’s most talented roster and then adding the game’s greatest player in Shohei Ohtani to it in free agency.

While the Dodgers didn’t get to experience Ohtani’s pitching prowess this season, they were able to benefit from his historic hitting ability, as the superstar recorded a rare “50 50” season and largely continued that domination into the postseason.

Still, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for the Dodgers throughout the year, as the team suffered several injury setbacks, including to many members of their pitching staff which called into question how they would be able to hold up in the playoffs.

The team responded admirably, particularly in Game 4 on the road vs the San Diego Padres in the NLDS, as Dave Roberts was forced to resort to a “bullpen game” in that contest with no rested starters and the team responded with an excellent defensive performance.

The Dodgers have now won two out of the last five World Series championships and will look to add another to their collection next year.