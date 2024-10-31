The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a thrilling win against the New York Yankees to claim the 2024 World Series title, clinching Game 5 with a 7-6 victory. The dramatic finish at Yankee Stadium saw the Dodgers recover from a daunting 5-0 deficit, tying the game in the fifth inning with a surge of five runs. New York briefly regained the lead in the sixth, but Los Angeles wasn’t done. They mounted a final comeback in the eighth inning, scoring to secure their lead and handing Walker Buehler the opportunity to close it out with a flawless 1-2-3 ninth inning. This win not only secured their second World Series in five seasons but also tied the Dodgers with the San Francisco Giants for the fifth-most titles in Major League Baseball history.

Freddie Freeman took home World Series MVP honors, shining throughout the series with four home runs and 12 RBIs. His second career championship puts him in elite company, joining the ranks of Mookie Betts, Justin Verlander, and Jose Altuve as one of the few active players with both multiple championships and MVP titles. The Dodgers, who finished the season with the league’s best record, dominated postseason play, surmounting challenges from the San Diego Padres and New York Mets before securing the championship against the Yankees. Their win marked the franchise’s eighth overall World Series title, a testament to their enduring legacy in baseball.

Stars Congratulate Dodgers on Social Media

Celebrities and athletes flooded social media after the game to celebrate the Dodgers’ victory, JustJared reports. Rapper Ice Cube, a long-time Dodgers fan, was one of the first to react, posting, “Mic Drop!!! Dodgers beat the Yanks!!!! It Was A Good Day!!!” Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who is also part of the Dodgers ownership group, shared his excitement, writing, “WORLD SERIES CHAMPS!!! @Dodgers.”

The Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp joined the celebration, posting, “WHAT A SEASON! 🏆@Dodgers,” while former Lakers center Dwight Howard also sent congratulations to the team. Los Angeles teams and fans alike reveled in the victory, with several city-based sports franchises showing their support for the Dodgers and adding to the chorus of praise online.

This memorable World Series win further cemented the Dodgers' place in baseball history and ignited excitement across Los Angeles, from fans to high-profile celebrities who took to social media to express their pride and joy.