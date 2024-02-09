The Dodgers newest No. 1 overall prospect is an 18-year-old outfielder with plenty of power.

With over a billion dollars spent in free agency, the Los Angeles Dodgers are focused on succeeding at the major league level immediately. But the Dodgers still have a farm system that should keep Los Angeles in contention for the foreseeable future.

Heading into the 2024 campaign, 18-year-old slugger Josue De Paula has been named the team's No. 1 overall prospect, by Keith Law of The Athletic. De Paula ranks as the No. 25 overall prospect in baseball after not appearing in Law's top 100 prior to the 2023 season.

The Dodgers signed De Paula as an international free agent in 2022. Since that deal, the currently outfielder has advanced to Single-A and appeared in 128 games of professional baseball. He has hit .310 with seven home runs, 70 RBI and 30 stolen bases.

As he makes his trek to the Dodgers, De Paula has been complimented on his approach at the plate. Both his bat speed and ability to decipher the strike zone were two main reasons Law elevated De Paula to the No. 1 overall spot.

The one knock against the 18-year-old was his speed. Despite his 30 stolen bags, De Paula's running ability is one area scouts think he can improve. Still, with his power potential, the Dodgers are salivating over having De Paula in their lineup.

It'll be a while before Josue De Paula gets his opportunity at the major league level. Los Angeles will be led by players such as Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts. While that trio should continue dominating for the Dodgers, De Paula represents the next way of LA talent.