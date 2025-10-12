The Arizona Cardinals now know their starter behind center against the Indianapolis Colts. And it won't be Kyler Murray, as Jacoby Brissett now steps in.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed why that is late Saturday evening on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett is expected to start Sunday in place of Kyler Murray, who is dealing with a foot injury, per me and Jeremy Fowler,” Schefter posted. “Brissett will make his first start for the Cardinals against the Colts, a team he played for from 2017-2020.”

Murray faced uncertainty for Sunday during the Saturday morning hours. Now Brissett assumes QB1 duties amid Arizona's big NFL injury.

What Jacoby Brissett faces in Colts defense for Cardinals

The Colts sit at 4-1. Plus share the AFC South's best record with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brissett will soon face the league's 14th ranked defense in total yards allowed. Except Indy limits the points — ranking third in scoring defense.

Lou Anarumo leads the defensive unit as head coach Shane Steichen's coordinator. Eleven different Anarumo defenders have a sack.

Tyquan Lewis is the leader at three, followed by veteran Samson Ebukam (two sacks). Safety Nick Cross (1.5 sacks) plus cornerbacks Kenny Moore and Mekhi Blackmon have one sack off blitzes.

Laiatu Latu and Cam Bynum both have grabbed two interceptions to lead Indy. Those two along with linebacker Zaire Franklin and Charvarius Ward are tied for the team-lead with three pass breakups.

