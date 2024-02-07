Max Muncy is ready for the Dodgers to have a target on their backs

Mookie Betts made some headlines when he said that teams will view playing the Los Angeles Dodgers as their World Series, and Max Muncy responded to those comments during his appearance on Foul Territory.

“I figured you guys were gonna bring that up,” Max Muncy said, via Foul Territory. “Mookie tossed that out there, and I'll just leave Mookie's quote alone, but I will say, everywhere we go, there's always a ‘Beat LA' chant. I don't know that they're doing that chant for other teams. So it's something that we're kind of used to. I think it kind of comes with the territory, having the success that we've had, being the market that we are I think teams do just want to beat us.”

The Dodgers had an offseason that was beyond anyones dreams, signing Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in free agency, along with making other significant moves like trading for Tyler Glasnow and signing Teoscar Hernandez.

Mookie Betts certainly raised some eyebrows with his comments, but he is right that the Dodgers will get a lot of attention this year, and teams will want to beat them. After the offseason additions, the Dodgers will have a World Series or bust mindset, which is nothing different from what it has been for most of the last decade.

It will be interesting to see how the Dodgers fare with the spotlight on them. On paper, they are arguably the best team in baseball. The Dodgers will try to live up to expectations as they report to spring training in the next week or two.