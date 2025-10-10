The Los Angeles Dodgers need to win eight more games to capture their second consecutive World Series title. After sweeping the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild Card round, the Dodgers toppled the NL's second seed, the Philadelphia Phillies, in four games to win their NL Division Series (NLDS) matchup. Now, as the defending champions await the winner of the Milwaukee Brewers-Chicago Cubs NLDS set, the focus is on the NL Championship Series. Ahead of that pivotal series, MLB Now discussed the performance of Los Angeles rookie Roki Sasaki. The show shared former MLB All-Star Sean Casey's thoughts on Sasaki via X, formerly Twitter.

"I think this guy is the MVP right now." – @TheMayorsOffice on Roki Sasaki pic.twitter.com/hY9MXTSK5o — MLB Now (@MLBNow) October 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I think this guy is the MVP right now,” stated Casey on the baseball-focused show Friday.

Sasaki came up big in NLDS Game 4, shutting the Phillies' bats down for three innings in the series clincher. Since returning from injury last month, the Japanese rookie has pitched 7.1 scoreless innings, striking out nine batters. For now, it seems like manager Dave Roberts will continue to utilize the 23-year-old out of the bullpen. Can Sasaki help the Dodgers clinch a spot in the World Series for the second straight season?

Can Dodgers capture NLCS, advance to World Series for second straight year?

While the Dodgers were unable to clinch one of the NL's top two seeds, their play in October has reminded so many of why they captured their eighth World Series title last year. Many have tipped Los Angeles to go back-to-back this postseason. While much of Sasaki's rookie season was disappointing due to a variety of reasons, the electric rookie has shown since returning from the IL why he was so highly sought after last winter.

His varied pitch mix features three offerings, including a fastball that goes over 100 miles per hour and a devastating splitter, a favored pitch among Japanese pitchers. Roberts has said that Sasaki is the Dodgers' “primary option” to close out games at the moment, and for good reason. His performance against the Phillies was a perfect reason to see why the defending champs trust him. Can Sasaki continue his dominant display as Los Angeles vies for its ninth World Series title? If so, don't be surprised to see Los Angeles square off against whomever wins the AL side of the playoff bracket in a few days.