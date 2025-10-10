The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the NLCS after an emotional series win over the Philadelphia Phillies, and rookie pitcher Roki Sasaki played a huge part in getting them there. His dominant NLDS performance and a heartfelt postgame message quickly won over baseball fans across the globe. The 23-year-old not only showed elite stuff on the mound but also displayed humility rarely seen at this stage.

After helping seal the series in Game 4, Sasaki paused to reflect on his journey through injury and recovery. SportsNet LA posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), showing his touching message following the Dodgers’ extra-inning win.

“I'm happy to be healthy and able to perform. I'm really thankful for all the support staff, all the people who really supported the way during my rehab progression, and most of all, just all the coaching staff from top to bottom.”

Roki Sasaki shares what it means to contribute on the postseason stage and the work that got him here. 💪 pic.twitter.com/kj1m84ZovX — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 10, 2025

Sasaki was lights-out in the Phillies vs. Dodgers series. He pitched 4.1 shutout innings across three appearances in the NLDS, allowing just one hit while striking out three. His fastball topped 100 mph and his splitter had Philadelphia hitters baffled. This breakout showing gave the Dodgers bullpen a critical boost, especially after questions lingered late in the regular season.

Beyond the numbers, it was Sasaki’s demeanor that left a mark. He smiled beside teammates, credited his coaches, and kept the focus on the group. That team-first mentality resonated strongly in L.A. and abroad. Japanese fans flooded social platforms with messages of pride and support.

The Dodgers will now prepare for the NLCS with Sasaki as a key bullpen weapon. His return to form couldn’t have come at a better time. What began as a midseason setback has now turned into a postseason revelation. And with his calm poise and sharp delivery, the young pitcher may be just getting started.