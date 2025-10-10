Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to the NLCS after their victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. Roberts began his postgame press conference following LA's 2-1 series-clinching victory on Thursday by crediting the Phillies — a classy gesture after a competitive series.

“First off, I'll start,” Roberts said to begin the press conference, via SportsNet LA. “I want to congratulate the Phillies on a tremendous season. First class organization… It (Game 4) was a war, it was a battle. Instant classic game and I just want to congratulate those guys on a great year.”

The Dodgers and Phillies have been two of the best teams in baseball in the 2020's decade. LA's 551-319 record is the best mark in the sport since 2020, while Philadelphia is seventh overall during that time with a 478-392 record.

One big difference between the teams is that the Phillies have not won a World Series since 2008. Meanwhile, the Dodgers already have two Fall Classic victories this decade — and it wouldn't surprise anyone to see them get the job done once again this year.

Los Angeles will play either the Milwaukee Brewers or Chicago Cubs in the NLCS. The Brewers-Cubs series — which is currently tied 2-2 — will be decided on Saturday night in Milwaukee in a pivotal Game 5.

The Dodgers will have time to prepare as they wait to find out who their opponent will be. Chicago or Milwaukee would present a challenge, but Los Angeles will certainly be confident following their impressive series win against Philadelphia.