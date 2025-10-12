The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs are currently battling in a winner-take-all National League Division Series Game 5 at American Family Field.

Milwaukee, which entered the postseason with MLB’s best regular-season record, lost the last two games at Wrigley Field after opening the series with dominant home wins. Historically, only 10 teams in Major League history have erased a 2-0 deficit to win a best-of-five series. Similarly, the Cubs are attempting to replicate that feat.

Right-hander Trevor Megill, normally the Brewers’ closer, opened on the mound and tossed a flawless first inning, the first time in the series that Milwaukee prevented Chicago from scoring in the opening frame. Megill retired the side on 11 pitches, including a strikeout of Kyle Tucker on a 99-mph fastball that sent the home crowd into a frenzy. Before Saturday, the Cubs had scored in the first inning of every game this series, totaling 11 runs in the opening frame through four contests.

The Brewers immediately capitalized on that momentum. With two outs in the bottom of the first, William Contreras turned on a 3-2 fastball from Cubs opener Drew Pomeranz, sending it over the center-field wall into the bullpen. The solo home run, his first of the series, gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead.

William Contreras launches a solo shot to get the scoring started 🔥pic.twitter.com/EJhQakKG5s — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 12, 2025

Rookie fireballer Jacob Misiorowski entered for bulk innings after Megill. Misiorowski, who had thrown three scoreless frames in Milwaukee’s Game 2 victory, was greeted rudely this time by Seiya Suzuki. On the first pitch of the second inning, Suzuki crushed a 101.4 mph heater for a solo home run to right-center, the fastest pitch he has ever turned into a homer. The homer, Suzuki’s second of the series and third of the postseason, evened the score at 1-1.

The winner of this game will move on to the National League Championship Series and take on the Los Angeles Dodgers starting Monday.