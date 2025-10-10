The Los Angeles Dodgers witnessed Roki Sasaki come into his own late into his rookie season. Sasaki showed he's built for the MLB playoffs following his Game 2 save. He became even more lights out in Game 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies during the 2-1 victory.
Sasaki entered for Emmet Sheehan after the latter pitcher subbed for starter Tyler Glasnow. The 23-year-old Sasaki went straight to work by turning to fast balls and splitters in the Thursday contest.
He grounded out his first batter on a four-seamer that topped 100 miles per hour. Sasaki then forced a fly out toward right field and a pop out near third base.
The Japanese native stayed on the hill for the top of the ninth. He fired six splitters on Philly featuring two hitting a top speed of 89 mph — forcing a ground out, pop out and strikeout. Sasaki drew buzz online for his brief outing.
Notable reactions for Roki Sasaki dominance in Dodgers-Phillies Game 4
The social media website X, formerly Twitter, became flooded with Sasaki reactions including from the MLB account — calling it “pure dominance.”
Even Dodgers reporter Noah Camras couldn't help but be amazed.