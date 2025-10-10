The Los Angeles Dodgers witnessed Roki Sasaki come into his own late into his rookie season. Sasaki showed he's built for the MLB playoffs following his Game 2 save. He became even more lights out in Game 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies during the 2-1 victory.

Sasaki entered for Emmet Sheehan after the latter pitcher subbed for starter Tyler Glasnow. The 23-year-old Sasaki went straight to work by turning to fast balls and splitters in the Thursday contest.

He grounded out his first batter on a four-seamer that topped 100 miles per hour. Sasaki then forced a fly out toward right field and a pop out near third base.

The Japanese native stayed on the hill for the top of the ninth. He fired six splitters on Philly featuring two hitting a top speed of 89 mph — forcing a ground out, pop out and strikeout. Sasaki drew buzz online for his brief outing.

Notable reactions for Roki Sasaki dominance in Dodgers-Phillies Game 4

The social media website X, formerly Twitter, became flooded with Sasaki reactions including from the MLB account — calling it “pure dominance.”

Even Dodgers reporter Noah Camras couldn't help but be amazed.

“Roki Sasaki is unbelievable. He just flew through the 8th and 9th innings against the heart of the Phillies order. It took him just 18 pitches,” Camras posted, who added how Sasaki deserves Most Valuable Player honors of the fourth game

“Roki Sasaki is the first Japan-born pitcher to record three or more hitless innings in relief during a postseason game,” he posted.

His pitching helped extend the game extra innings too — as the Dodgers and Phillies stretched to 11 innings.