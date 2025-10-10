The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading back to the NLCS after a tense 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the NLCS. But while the series win sparked celebration in Los Angeles, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts took a different tone postgame—one of empathy for a young player in pain. Roberts offered sympathy for Phillies reliever Orion Kerkering, whose wild throw in the 11th inning ended Philadelphia’s promising 2025 season.

The Dodgers vs. Phillies NLDS matchup ended in dramatic fashion when rookie Andy Pages hit a soft comebacker to the reliever in the 11th inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, Kerkering fielded the ball cleanly but rushed a throw home that soared over catcher J.T. Realmuto. Pinch-runner Hyeseong Kim scored, clinching the series for L.A.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale took to X, (formerly known as Twitter), sharing Dave Roberts' postgame thoughts about the costly mistake that sealed the Dodgers’ fifth NLCS appearance in six years.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on feeling for Phillies reliever Orion Kerkering after the game-losing gaffe:

"It's brutal. Obviously they played great defense tonight. It's one of those things that it's a PFP, a pitcher's fielding practice. He's done it a thousand times. And right…

Roberts’ message resonated across baseball, not just for its grace but for its recognition of how intense postseason pressure can be. His comments highlighted the mental toll moments like these can have on young players, especially in games as close as Game 4 of the NLDS.

Before the error, Kerkering had allowed no runs in the series. His regular season included a 3.30 ERA and 65 strikeouts. Many viewed him as a breakout postseason performer before the mistake. That one throw, though devastating, shouldn’t overshadow the poise, talent, and grit he showed throughout one of the sport’s highest-pressure stages.

Roberts chose understanding over celebration. His reflection on the moment added depth to the Dodgers' victory and reminded fans that postseason baseball is as much about character as competition.