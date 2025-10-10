The Los Angeles Dodgers earned a thrilling 2-1 victory in Game 4 of the NLDS over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night to book their ticket to the next round of the postseason. The Phillies came up short after challenging the Dodgers throughout the competitive series. During the postgame celebration, veteran infielder Miguel Rojas captured attention by announcing that he plans to retire “after next year.”

“I just want to say thank you because it's been a wild ride,” Rojas told Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation. “I've given it everything that I have, every single night for the four years that I've been here. Hopefully I can finish my career here next year because I'm going to retire after next year.”

The Dodgers have a number of stars on their roster without question. Although Rojas isn't a superstar, he's made an impact nonetheless.

The 36-year-old began his career in LA with the Dodgers back in 2015 before spending 2016-2022 with the Miami Marlins. Rojas returned to the Dodgers in 2023 — where he has played ever since. His presence gives Dave Roberts options, as Rojas is capable of playing multiple positions in the infield and has experience both as a starter and coming off the bench.

Miguel Rojas has enjoyed a respectable career at the MLB level. Los Angeles understands how important he has been to the team's success. He will be a free agent this offseason, but one has to imagine the Dodgers will seriously consider bringing him back for the 2026 campaign.

At the moment, Rojas and the ball club are focused on preparing for the NLCS — where they will play either the Chicago Cubs or Milwaukee Brewers. Chicago earned a 6-0 win on Thursday to push the series to a win-or-go-home Game 5.