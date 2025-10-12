San Jose Sharks star forward Macklin Celebrini has made it clear which team he is cheering for in the upcoming American League Championship Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners.

Just before Saturday night's Sharks game against the Anaheim Ducks, Celebrini pulled up at SAP Center in San Jose wearing a Blue Jays jersey.

Although he plays for a California team in the NHL, Celebrini is not letting that get in the way of him showing support for the Blue Jays, who have not been to the World Series since 1993 — or nearly 13 years before he was born.

Selected first overall at the 2024 NHL Draft, Celebrini turned plenty of heads on social media with his outfit before playing the Ducks.

“AND HE’S A JAYS FAN TOO? I knew he was one of my fav players for a reason🤘🏻,” said a social media user on X, formerly Twitter.

“Celebrini rocking Jays gear like a true Toronto legend in the making 👏,” a commenter shared.

“Spreading the Blue Jays gospel down in NorCal,” chimed in another X user.

Another fan said: “MACKLIN CELEBRINI YOU WILL ALWAYS BE CANADIAN.”

It shouldn't be surprising to see Celebrini happy for the Blue Jays. For one, he is first and foremost a Canadian.

Born in Vancouver, Celebrini is playing in his second season in the NHL. During his first year in the league, in the 2024-25 campaign, Celebrini posted 25 goals and dished out 38 assists for 63 points through 70 games for the Sharks. He finished third in the Calder Memorial Trophy voting, just behind Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens and Dustin Wolf of the Calgary Flames.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays have reached the ALCS after topping the American League East division with a 94-68 record before winning three games in the AL Divisional Series to eliminate the New York Yankees and advance to the next round of the 2025 MLB postseason.

The Blue Jays will face the Mariners in the ALCS, which begins this Sunday at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Kevin Gausman will start on the mound in Game 1 for Toronto, while the Mariners will have Bryce Miller toeing the rubber.