The Los Angeles Dodgers made a surprising roster decision ahead of Saturday's game against the Houston Astros. Catching prospect Hunter Feduccia is being called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City, according to Fabian Ardaya of the Athletic.

The 27-year-old Feduccia, who has yet to make his major league debut, was slashing .295/.420/.451 with five home runs and 42 RBI this season with Oklahoma City. Before getting called up on Saturday, Feduccia had a 28-game on-base streak dating back to June 6. During that streak, he had 27 hits, 27 walks, 17 RBI, and 12 runs scored.

With two catchers already on the roster in All-Star Will Smith and Austin Barnes, it is unlikely that Feduccia will be able to get any sort of significant playing time with the Dodgers.

Feduccia's promotion likely means that the Dodgers are placing first baseman Freddie Freeman, who is currently away from the team attending to his sick son, on the restricted list.

Feduccia has almost exclusively played catcher in the minor leagues, so it is unlikely that the Dodgers would have him fill in at first base in Freeman's absence.

This promotion is a long time coming for Feduccia. The catching prospect was selected by the Dodgers in the 2018 MLB draft from LSU and has slowly worked his way through the organization. After spending the last two seasons in Triple-A, it was only a matter of time before Feduccia got the call to the big leagues.

It's clear that Feduccia has great plate discipline with his latest on-base streak, which should translate well at the next level if he is able to get an opportunity.

Feduccia's most likely path to consistent major league playing time with the Dodgers would be to beat out Barnes for the backup catcher position. Barnes has been a fixture in LA for the last 10 seasons and is currently having one of the best years of his career, hitting .280/.343/.333 while playing solid defense behind the plate.

The Dodgers are currently 62-43 with a healthy 6.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West. Expectations are sky-high for them after a historic offseason. While Los Angeles has dealt with some unfortunate injury luck, especially with their starting pitching, they're slowly getting some of their top arms back as they prepare for the stretch run.

Feduccia probably won't do much with the Dodgers this time around. But, earning this promotion is still a big deal and something that should be celebrated.