The Dodgers make the trip to Houston to face the Astros! These two teams are playing very differently so far. The Dodgers are one of the best teams in the MLB, while the Astros are fighting for a wildcard spot. The Dodgers are also red-hot leading into this series. Our MLB odds series has our Dodgers-Astros prediction, odds, and pick for Saturday.

Dodgers-Astros Projected Starters

Justin Wrobleski vs. Ronel Blanco

Justin Wrobleski (0-1) with a 4.40 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched 4.1 innings and gave up zero runs on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts in a Dodgers win.

2024 Road Splits: (0-0) 5.40 ERA

Ronel Blanco (9-5) with a 2.75 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched 5.2 innings and gave up four runs on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts in an Astros loss.

2024 Home Splits: (4-3) 2.64 ERA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Astros Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +124

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Astros

Time: 7:10 pm ET

TV: Spectrum SportsNet / Space City Home Network

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers were the team with the biggest expectations heading into this season and are living up to them. They have a 62-42 record and have won six out of their last seven games. Their offense is a top-five unit, while their pitching is a top-10 unit in the MLB. On offense, there are stars with Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernandez, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and Max Muncy. Their pitching is then led by Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Gavin Stone on the mound. They have so much talent and it is showing through.

The Dodgers are starting Justin Wrobleski on the mound. He has a 0-1 record, a 4.40 ERA, and a 1.33 WHIP. He allowed eight runs on 13 hits with six walks and 13 strikeouts through 14.2 innings this year. The Dodgers are 1-2 in the three games he has started this season. Wrobleski has been solid at best on the mound for the Dodgers in a limited capacity. He gets a difficult matchup against the Astros due to how well they are playing on offense this season.

The Dodgers have the most talent on offense in the MLB, and they are sitting with a .255 batting average, which is fifth in the MLB. This is after they finished with a .257 batting average last year. Shohei Ohtani leads the way in every important batting category. He leads in batting average at .312, in home runs at 31, in RBI at 74, in total hits at 124, and in OBP with Mookie Betts out due to injury at .399. The Dodgers get a difficult matchup in this game against Blanco for the Astros. He has been the best pitcher and the biggest bright spot for a struggling pitching lineup in Houston.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros have opened this season struggling with consistency. However, they still have a 53-49 record and most recently won a game that broke a three-game losing streak. Despite some of their struggles, their offense has been great this season and they have the best batting average in the MLB. Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker, Jeremy Pena, Yainer Diaz, and Yordan Alvarez have been great for Houston behind the plate. The issue is all on the mound where they have struggled and are in the middle of the MLB. Ronel Blanco, Framber Valdez, and Justin Verlander have stood out in an average at best pitching staff. The Astros have talent, but they need to put it together more consistently in the second half of the season.

The Astros are starting Ronel Blanco on the mound. He has a 9-5 record, a 2.75 ERA, and a 0.99 WHIP. Blanco has allowed 38 runs on 70 hits with 43 walks and 105 strikeouts through 114.2 innings up to this point in the season. In his 19 appearances for Houston this season, the Astros are 13-6. Blanco has been great this season on the mound. He gets a huge challenge in this game against the Dodgers and all the stars they have on offense.

The offense for the Astros has been the second-best in the MLB this season. They are second in batting average at .261 after they finished last season at .259. Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez lead the Astros in almost every important batting category. Altuve leads in batting average at .307 and total hits at 126. Then, Alvarez leads in home runs at 20, in RBI at 54, and in OBP at .386. The Astros have been great on offense, and they have red-hot all year. They get an interesting matchup against Wrobleski because he has been okay at best in a limited capacity so far this season on the mound.

Final Dodgers-Astros Prediction & Pick

The Astros have some big advantages in this game. They have the better offense and they have the better pitcher with Blanco over Wrobleski for the Dodgers. Still, the stars have propelled the Dodgers to red-hot since the All-Star break. Expect the Dodgers to cover and keep it close on the road, even if the Astros still win outright.

Final Dodgers-Astros Prediction & Pick: Dodgers +1.5 (-178)