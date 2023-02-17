The Los Angeles Dodgers are facing sign-stealing accusations from a book written by The Athletic’s Evan Drellich. Dave Roberts responded to the allegations by stating MLB investigated the Dodgers and “came away with nothing.” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred was asked about the situation on Thursday. The commissioner got brutally honest on MLB’s investigation of sign-stealing allegations against a number of teams, including the Dodgers, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya.

Rob Manfred addressed sign stealing again yesterday speaking with reporters in Florida, including some of the new allegations in @EvanDrellich's book. His answer: https://t.co/AUn6902qh6pic.twitter.com/243sL7VyOQ — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 17, 2023

“There were many allegations about different clubs,” Manfred said.

The Houston Astros and later Boston Red Sox were disciplined for stealing signs. Houston has faced no shortage of public scrutiny for cheating in 2017, the same season that saw them defeat the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series. However, some of the Astros’ faithful were quick to share blame with the Dodgers as a result of Drellich’s book.

Ben Verlander, who’s brother Justin Verlander previously pitched for the Astros, immeditaely called out the Dodgers following these recent allegations.

“Tough look over the last few days for the sign stealing naysayers. Particularly Dodgers fans who just for some reason refuse to believe they were doing anything. If you’re still mad at the Astros. Open your eyes,” Ben Verlander wrote on Twitter.

However, Rob Manfred indirectly cleared Los Angeles of cheating when addressing the situation on Thursday.

“I can tell you, with respect to all the allegations that came in that 2017, 2018 time period, they were all investigated and you know who was disciplined.”

In other words, the Dodgers would have faced disciplined had MLB found something in their investigation. This update from Manfred won’t please Astros and Red Sox fans. But the Dodgers, unless actual evidence is found, seem to have overcome the sign-stealing allegations thrown their way.