As the Los Angeles Dodgers begin their preparations for the 2023 National League season, manager Dave Roberts has been forced to go on the defensive. The release of “Winning Fixes Everything,” a book by sportswriter Evan Drellich that provides details on the Houston Astros sign stealing scandal that impacted the 2017 World Series, also has several details regarding Dodgers transgressions.

Roberts dismissed charges that the Dodgers did anything wrong in that World Series, won by the Astros in 7 games. “I’ve heard a couple little excerpts,” Roberts said. “To be honest, I haven’t thought too much about it. I’m not going to go there with that.”

The book has several allegations against the Dodgers. One of those indicated the Dodgers used centerfield cameras that were connected to an iPad in the team’s dugout. As a result they were able to decipher catcher’s signals and relay the information to their own hitters.

Dave Roberts said the Dodgers engaged in traditional and legal sign stealing by using their own base runners to observe the catcher’s signals and relay the information to the batter. That type of information gathering has been used in baseball for decades and is considered ethical.

“That’s the school of baseball,” Roberts said. “That’s gamesmanship. There was never anything illegal about it.”

The Dodgers were able to get back to the World Series the following year against the Boston Red Sox. They lost that World Series in 5 games. Roberts acknowledged the Dodgers were one of several teams investigated by Major League baseball for sign stealing that season, and they were exonerated.