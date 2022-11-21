Published November 21, 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers just recently decided not to tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, which likely very much means that it’s the end of the road for him in Dodgers blue. Bellinger has seen his numbers take a plunge over the past couple of years, but he remains an interesting free agent, given his history when he was at his peak plus the fact that he is just 27 years old. He will just have to leave it to super agent Scott Boras to find a way to land him an ideal contract in the offseason.

Boras even said that has already fielded numerous multi-year offers for Cody Bellinger, but sounded as though he is aiming for a one-year deal for his client (h/t Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic).

“Cody Bellinger is a free agent at 27, an ideal age for a player to hit the open market. But his agent, Scott Boras, sounds as if he wants Bellinger to sign only a one-year deal. ‘I’ve already been offered multi-years,” Boras said Sunday, two days after the Dodgers declined to tender Bellinger a contract for 2023. “Most likely, because of his age, we don’t want a multi-year.’”

Perhaps Boras would love to see Cody Bellinger drive his numbers up on a prove-it deal for better leverage in the market after the 2023 MLB season.

Bellinger won the National League MVP with the Dodgers in 2019, but in the following three seasons, he slashed just .203/272/.376 while hitting just 41 home runs and recording 134 RBI. There’s reason to believe that Cody Bellinger would play better sooner than later, as he has not posted a BABIP better than .245 in each of the last three seasons. But thats’ just one metric, so it’s going to be very interesting to see not only where he would land but how he would fare at the plate in 2023.