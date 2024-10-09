The Los Angeles Dodgers' injuries have piled up, which could prove fatal to its championship hopes. The club is hurting on both sides of the ball ahead of its road tilt with the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers will start relief pitcher Ryan Brasier against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night, via the San Diego Union-Tribune's Jeff Sanders.

The right-hander has a 3.54 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 29 appearances this season, including four starts. Brasier will be the opener for Los Angeles' bullpen, as much of its pitching staff is on the injured list. The names include prominent starters like Gavin Stone, Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, and Tony Gonsolin.

The club is also changing its lineup, via USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“The Dodgers are starting Tommy Edman at shortstop tonight and Enrique Hernandez is the starting center fielder,” Nightengale reported.

Miguel Rojas, who regularly starts at shortstop, aggravated an abductor injury in Tuesday's loss. Edman played center field in the first three games, while Hernandez only played in Game 2, going 0-for-2 in the 10-2 loss.

Rojas is 2-for-8 in the series and hit .283 with six homers and 36 RBI while sporting a .748 OPS in 103 regular season games. Edman hit just .237 this year, but is 3-for-10 with a run and two stolen bases in the NLDS. Lastly, Hernandez hit .229 with a .654 OPS in addition to 12 homers and 42 RBI over 126 regular season contests.

Will Los Angeles survive its litany of injuries?

Dodgers are on the back foot against Padres

Although Los Angeles has a star-studded squad, there's only so many injuries that one team can overcome. In addition to Rojas and the pitching staff, star first baseman Freddie Freeman is playing through an ankle sprain, compromising his mobility. The former Atlanta Brave is still 3-for-11 in the series, but he's hanging on by a thread.

Additionally, it'll be difficult to win two consecutive games against the Padres with a compromised pitching staff. Fernando Tatis Jr. is red-hot, and San Diego has the momentum.

This may be a case where Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Teoscar Hernandez need to carry the team to victory in the face of elimination.