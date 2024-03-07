The Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing to embrace the pandemonium that is sure to result as Shohei Ohtani plays his first regular season game in the team's classic uniform. Meanwhile Ohtani's former team has all but been forgotten across town, but Ohtani himself is still experiencing a litany of emotions now that the Angels are in his rearview mirror.
A classy move by former MVP and Angeles star Mike Trout proved recently that their bond is forever. Ohtani's net worth following the Dodgers move shows that he has a chance to enter LeBron James territory some day on the West Coast.
On Wednesday, a report from The Athletic revealed Ohtani's stance toward looking in the rear view mirror at his time with the Angels.
Ohtani Reveals Feelings on Former Team
Ohtani and the Dodgers lost to his former team Tuesday and Ohtani said he is still working to overcome his night game difficulties.
“That was the first night game in a while,” Ohtani said. “I'm still getting used to seeing with my eyes in night games, but I should be there. “My last at-bat felt pretty good.”
The new Dodgers superstar met former teammates Mike Trout and others before the game. Trout congratulated Ohtani on his second MVP Award prior to Manager Dave Roberts and the Dodgers' 4-0 loss in spring training.
Ohtani Ready to Move on From Angels
Ohtani said he thought often about his former team, now managed by Ron Washington, prior to signing with Roberts and the Dodgers. Washington's team has a place in Ohtani's heart, but he believes it is now time to turn the page according to a report from The Athletic.
“I was thinking about the Angels during the whole free agency before I signed because they were in my mind,” he said. “Once I signed, it was a done deal. So I felt we had to turn the page and focus on the season with the Dodgers.”