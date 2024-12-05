Shohei Ohtani had one of the most impressive individual seasons in Major League Baseball history with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024. Not only did Ohtani set all sorts of offensive records, but he made the postseason for the first time in his career.

Ohtani spoke about his experience playing for a team with legitimate postseason and World Series aspirations to USA Today's Bob Nightengale on Thursday.

“The Dodgers had a lot of success and were making the playoffs almost every year,” Ohtani said via interpreter Matt Hidaka. “Obviously, I was on the Angels, and looking from the outside, it looked like it was easy for the Dodgers to make the playoffs. But when you’re part of the team, it was actually really grinding and a big struggle just to make the playoffs. The Padres were making a big push at the end, and then to fend them off, it was a tough experience.”

“But it was very special, very emotional, I really enjoyed it,” Ohtani continued.

Ohtani brings up a great point. At the end of the season, the San Diego Padres had a real shot to win the NL West. With just five games left, the Padres were only two games back of the Dodgers in the division. With all of the injuries that the Dodgers endured throughout the season, they did not run away with the NL West like many expected, giving Ohtani his first experience of a tight division race.

Shohei Ohtani's historic 2024 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Ohtani had arguably the most impressive individual offensive season of all time in 2024. Ohtani led the National League with a .390 OBP, .646 SLG, 54 home runs and 130 RBI and led all of baseball with 134 runs. Ohtani also stole 59 bases, becoming the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season.