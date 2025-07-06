The Colorado Rockies are putting together one of the worst seasons in modern baseball history. One of the many factors is their low payroll, but their one highly-paid player hasn't been helping either. Rockies outfielder and designated hitter Kris Bryant has been dealing with a back injury and is considering experimental treatment.

Rockies DH Kris Bryant said his back still isn't responding to running, but he is able to work out and do light hitting,” Thomas Harding of MLB.com reported. “He plans a phone consult with a New York doctor tomorrow and will visit another doctor in Dallas as he considers “experimental treatment” shy of surgery.

Bryant has played 170 games in four seasons with the Rockies since 2021, when he signed a seven-year deal. He is looking to avoid surgery so he can return to Colorado and make an impact. “With his back disk issue, Rockies DH Kris Bryant says a surgery would be fusion, which would make returning as a pro athlete difficult. After a strengthening program and an ablation procedure this year, he is seeking something that will get him on the field this year,” Harding continued.

The Rockies entered Sunday's series finale against the Chicago White Sox with a 20-69 record. That is a 162-game pace of 36.4 wins, well below the White Sox's record low of 41 from last season. Bryant has played only 11 games, picking up six hits in 41 plate appearances with a dreadful .400 OPS.

Bryant has fallen off significantly since his 2016 NL MVP and multiple All-Star appearances with the Chicago Cubs. The Rockies have not been a great team since he joined, but his high salary has prevented them from making moves to improve the team around him. With only 170 games played, Bryant is a big part of the issue in Colorado.

The Rockies take the worst record in baseball to Fenway for three games against the Red Sox this week.